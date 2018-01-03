21st Century Fox

Ridley Scott’s Alien was released in 1979, two years after the first Star Wars movie. Both sci-fi films became cultural touchstones, but the similarities end there. Scott’s film was a claustrophobic xenomorph terror stalking Sigourney Weaver through three additional movies while the Star Wars franchise captured the imagination of millions, spawning more toys than you can shake a facehugger at. But now, with Disney’s purchase of most of Fox, including properties owned by 21st Century Fox (which owns the Alien franchise), he’s asking why Alien can’t be on the same level as Disney’s new force-wielding money printing machine.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Scott wondered aloud why his prized franchise isn’t put up there with Star Trek and Star Wars, along with a new hope that Disney will continue with his newest Alien movies that began with Prometheus.

I think they have to. There’s no reason why Alien should now not be on the same level for fans as Star Trek and Star Wars. So I think the next step as to where we go is, do we sustain the Alien (series) with the evolution of the beast or do we reinvent something else? I think you need to have an evolution on this famous beast because he’s the best monster ever, really. Are you still planning more Alien movies? I would like to; they’re crazy if they don’t. David is a fantastic villain. I love what (Michael Fassbender) did in Covenant. But it’s f—ing hard, dude. We lifted Alien out of a ditch and made Prometheus.

Considering Disney wiped out a good chunk of Star Wars canon with their purchase of Lucasfilm, one can only wonder what they’d do with the Aliens vs. Predator plotlines, or even Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. Ridley Scott loves him some Fassbender, but maybe the franchise should get back to its roots if Disney was to take over: Space Marines.

Also, how would a lightsaber do in a fight against a xenomorph? Would it cauterize the alien, thus not allowing its acid blood to spew? Also, can Captain America’s shield resist alien blood? Or a lightsaber? We probably need 10-15 movies to find out.

