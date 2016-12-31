Ridley Scott Has His Reasons For Not Making Superhero Movies

Getty Image

Alien: Covenant filmmaker Ridley Scott has better things to do than instruct jacked up magic gods from beyond the cosmos on how to sort out the fate of the universe. Or at least, there’s stuff he’d rather do instead.

The English director addressed the subject of superhero movies in a recent exchange with the press that might rub some die-hard Marvel and DC fans the wrong way.

“Superhero movies are not my kind of thing – that’s why I’ve never really done one,” stated Gladiator filmmaker. “[I’ve been asked] several times, but I can’t believe in the thin, gossamer tight-rope of the non-reality of the situation of the superhero.”

According to Scott, his 1982 sci-fi triumph Blade Runner ticks enough of the boxes anyway.

“I’ve done that kind of movie – Blade Runner really is a comic strip when you think about it, it’s a dark story told in an unreal world,” he explained. “You could almost put Batman or Superman in that world, that atmosphere, except I’d have a f*cking good story, as opposed to no story!”

Perhaps Ridley Scott can look into crafting A Good Year 2 with Bruce Wayne embracing his inner oenophile. Just an idea.

Alien: Covenant starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston and Demián Bichir is set to arrive in theaters on May 19, 2017.

(Via Digital Spy)