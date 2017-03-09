The CW

If you aren’t watching Riverdale in The CW, you are missing out on some of the sharpest writing on television wrapped in a candy-coated pulp. What should’ve been an absurd concept — Twin Peaks meets Dawson’s Creek — has instead morphed into murder mystery that takes the iconic Archie gang through the looking glass in a delightfully dark way. Of course, since Riverdale is from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the same mind that gave us the horror comic series Afterlife with Archie, the success shouldn’t be a surprise. The show has been such a success, The CW has already renewed it for a second season.

But that doesn’t mean Riverdale doesn’t respect its roots. Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, and Veronica Lodge has been part of the fabric of American pop culture for over 75 years. That’s a lot of history. For fans who have been curious what a more traditional 1950s Americana version of the show would look like, the cast has a treat for you. As part of a #TBT (Throwback Thursday), KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes participated in a retro photoshoot that looks straight out of the comics.

Now I’m kind of wanting to see what Archie would look like as Twin Peaks meets Peyton Place.

