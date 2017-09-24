Lucasfilm

Ron Howard continues to tease his way through the production of the standalone Han Solo Star Wars movie, sharing photos of every trashcan on the set while hinting at major reveals obscured by camera equipment and other elements that keep folks interested while not spoiling anything. The last time out gave us a hint that the film might give us a look at Han Solo’s legendary Kessel Run. The new pair of photos continue to add to this, apparently showing the dusty, cloudy landscape of Kessel with several cast and crew members shrouded by the haze.

Howard uploaded two photos to his Twitter and Instagram accounts, the first showing a moment of calm before a scene begins — or so it seems:

Shooting a scene about desperate and dangerous times in the Galaxy pic.twitter.com/AtNZPOkzFO — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 23, 2017

Then we’re treated to a indication that this moment will either be action-packed or the planet is just full of random explosions. Given the industrial/mining background of the planet, the latter could be true. But the “danger” Howard teases makes you think that things aren’t exactly at their best: