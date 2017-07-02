Ron Howard Continues To Tease ‘Star Wars’ Fans With A Garbage Look Behind The Scenes On The ‘Han Solo’ Film

#Star Wars
Managing Editor, Trending
07.02.17

Getty Image / Lucasfilm

Since Ron Howard stepped in to take over for Phil Lord and Chris Miller after their exit from the Han Solo spin-off, he’s had a little bit of fun with fans by “sharing” snaps and video from the set. The issue, of course, that he’s held under tight lock and can’t truly share any real tidbits from the set. Lucasfilm will likely hunt down his family, dig up the corpse of Andy Griffith, and hold Henry Winkler hostage if he decides to go rogue and deal out any real juicy information.

That’s why he’s likely been teasing some of the more mundane elements of the Han Solo set, giving us a look at how a real Star Wars film comes together. There are just cases of water lying around for cast and crew to drink, as seen in his previous overshare on Twitter, and now we get a look at just how high tech the Hollywood waste disposal tactics are:

