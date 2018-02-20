‘Blade Runner’ Actor Rutger Hauer Is The Latest To Share His Frustrations About ‘Blade Runner 2049’

#Blade Runner #Ridley Scott
02.20.18 6 hours ago 5 Comments

Warner

Plenty of opinions have been shared about Blade Runner 2049 since it entered theaters back in October. It was critically acclaimed but that didn’t translate into box office success despite looking absolutely gorgeous on the big screen. Ridley Scott offered his own criticism, saying the film was a bit too long for his tastes, and others likely agreed. But he’s not the only one that was involved in the original film to critique the sequel and question why it was made.

Rutger Hauer, who terrorized as Roy Batty in the original film, sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about his role in Samson and ended up giving his thoughts on the new Blade Runner and where he thinks it went wrong:

I sniff and scratch at it. It looks great but I struggle to see why that film was necessary. I just think if something is so beautiful, you should just leave it alone and make another film. Don’t lean with one elbow on the success that was earned over 30 years in the underground. In many ways, Blade Runner wasn’t about the replicants, it was about what does it mean to be human? It’s like E.T. But I’m not certain what the question was in the second Blade Runner. It’s not a character-driven movie and there’s no humor, there’s no love, there’s no soul. You can see the homage to the original. But that’s not enough to me. I knew that wasn’t going to work. But I think it’s not important what I think.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Blade Runner#Ridley Scott
TAGSBlade RunnerBlade Runner 2049Ridley ScottRUTGER HAUER

The RX

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 4 days ago
Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

02.16.18 4 days ago
Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

02.15.18 5 days ago
Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 2 weeks ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP