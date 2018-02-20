Plenty of opinions have been shared about Blade Runner 2049 since it entered theaters back in October. It was critically acclaimed but that didn’t translate into box office success despite looking absolutely gorgeous on the big screen. Ridley Scott offered his own criticism, saying the film was a bit too long for his tastes, and others likely agreed. But he’s not the only one that was involved in the original film to critique the sequel and question why it was made.
Rutger Hauer, who terrorized as Roy Batty in the original film, sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about his role in Samson and ended up giving his thoughts on the new Blade Runner and where he thinks it went wrong:
I sniff and scratch at it. It looks great but I struggle to see why that film was necessary. I just think if something is so beautiful, you should just leave it alone and make another film. Don’t lean with one elbow on the success that was earned over 30 years in the underground. In many ways, Blade Runner wasn’t about the replicants, it was about what does it mean to be human? It’s like E.T. But I’m not certain what the question was in the second Blade Runner. It’s not a character-driven movie and there’s no humor, there’s no love, there’s no soul. You can see the homage to the original. But that’s not enough to me. I knew that wasn’t going to work. But I think it’s not important what I think.
Huh? 2049 delved far deeper into the “what does it mean to be human” question.
Can we add terrible sound mixing to the list of shitty things about that damn movie?
It oscillated between silence and deafining loudness. I’d try to lean in to hear people having a conversation and get skull-f’d with music or explosions in the next minute.
Agreed, Holodigm…
And to say it had no heart and soul was wide of the mark as well. Plenty moved me, not just the relationship between K and his hologram girlfriend.
In many ways its a superior film, at the very least it’s comparable to the first.
Agreed. 2049 has more emotional depth via the relationship of K and Ana Armas’s fine self.
Incredibly rich and textured. I think it’s a better film than the first.
I know didn’t Ridley criticized it. That just seems ridiculous seeing as how he hasn’t made a decent movie in years.