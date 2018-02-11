Ryan Coogler Was Denied His Chance To Have A Classic ‘Spider-Man’ Villain Appear In ‘Black Panther’

#Black Panther #Spider-Man #Marvel
02.11.18 7 hours ago 2 Comments

Ryan Coogler has already admitted his original desires to include another Marvel hero in Black Panther when the project first started coming together, but it seems he also wanted to bring in another villain too. According to a chat with Yahoo Movies, Coogler originally kicked around the idea of including Spider-Man villain Kraven The Hunter in the film. But as he lays out, the strange contractual details with Marvel’s properties kept him from using the character:

“Being a Marvel fan, you want to grab all the characters. You realize there are contractual things. You don’t have that character. There was a Christopher Priest run that was pretty heavy, there’s a big scene where Panther’s fighting Kraven, Kraven the Hunter.”

“I’ve always loved Kraven the Hunter in almost every iteration. So there was a moment – ‘Can I grab Kraven?’ – and they were ‘Nah, you don’t have Kraven.’ He was one where I thought ‘Oh, man.’ But I don’t even know if he would have worked in the movie we ended up with, this was the early days.”

