Samuel L. Jackson Will Be Making Another Marvel Appearance Aside From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

07.08.17 21 mins ago

Disney/Marvel

American treasure Samuel L. Jackson has another Marvel appearance on the way to give you a series of bad ideas about whether or not you should give a fashion eyepatch a whirl.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Jackson will be playing Nick Fury in the upcoming Captain Marvel adventure starring Brie Larson. Marvel hasn’t confirmed the news (they like to keep a few secrets), but EW‘s sources say Fury is a go for the film. We haven’t seen Jackson in the MCU since 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron which seems like ages ago in superhero blockbuster years. Now he’s got Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel on his schedule which is a welcome route for Fury returning to action.

Speaking of Nick Fury’s hiatus between appearances, Jackson talked about one MCU movie he felt snubbed from back in February. The subject came up in an interview with We Got This Covered springing off the subject of a possible Nick Fury solo film.

Yeah, I’d love to do a Nick Fury movie. I’m always open and game. But they got Infinity Wars, two movies to do there, and after that there’s Brie [Larson’s] movie Captain Marvel, which maybe [Nick] will be part of. Also, I asked them, “So you’re doing Black Panther and the only black character in the Marvel Universe is not showing up?” And they’re like, “Nick Fury is not in Wakanda!” How can he not know the other black superhero on the planet? How the hell does that work? But they just said, “No you’re not in that one.”

Captain Marvel, helmed by Half Nelson filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, is scheduled to hit theaters on March 8, 2019.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

