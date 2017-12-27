Warner Bros.

Sarah Paulson has been everywhere since gaining traction with American Horror Story. She’s had plenty of work under her belt up to this point, but AHS and her Emmy-winning performance on American Crime Story helped to launch Paulson into a different realm. She’s currently starring in Steven Spielberg’s The Post, but it would seem she is the latest actress who wants to enter the world of superheroes — just not on the heroic side of the equation.

As someone suggested on Twitter, Paulson or Charlize Theron would apparently be perfect to play Wonder Woman‘s nemesis Cheetah in the sequel to Patty Jenkins smash-hit for Warner Bros:

Hey @PattyJenks , Giving that #WonderWoman ’s Rogues Gallery is small, will you use her most famous villain ‘Cheetah’ in the sequel? I also think that @MsSarahPaulson or @CharlizeAfrica would be perfect for this character if you did use her. @WonderWomanFilm 😍👍🐆💰🎥🎬🙏🤞 pic.twitter.com/aRHEi2qehd — Mr. J (@joshHsmith1991) December 21, 2017

While this would normally just get fired under wishful thinking, Paulson responded to the tweet and included Patty Jenkins in her reply: