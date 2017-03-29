Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Until recently, Devin Nunes wasn’t a household name. Now most people who are following politics probably know who he is and what he’s been up to, and not for good reasons. The Republican Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Nunes and his committee are currently tasked with investigating the Trump campaign for communications and coordinations with the Russian government or operatives. However, based on some strange moves recently, it’s unclear whether Nunes is working on uncovering the truth or providing the Trump administration an easy way out of their mistakes.

In the latest “A Closer Look,” Seth Meyers tracks all the weird decisions Nunes has been making recently from giving Trump a cover for his false Obama wiretapping claim to mysteriously swapping from his car to an Uber in the middle of the night to admitting he was on the White House grounds the night before the questionable intel on Trump was released. That last one is the weirdest reveal of all, as Nunes doesn’t really have an explanation for why he was at the White House and says that nobody in the West Wing knew he was there. Seems legit! And that doesn’t even include him scrapping the week’s entire slate of committee meetings.

Meyers compares the entire affair to something on Dateline or a Bond movie but it rings truer to The Americans at this point — the next thing people know Nunes will be showing up to random DC bars and communicating coded messages to an unknown adversary (just kidding it’s Russia). There are so many questions left unanswered but at least Seth is here to joke about it the entire time.