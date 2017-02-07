Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This Mother’s Day weekend, Snatched will take an action-comedy look at one of the big fears women traveling alone face: kidnapping. But unlike Taken or any of its ilk, there’s no gravel-voice Liam Neeson coming to save the day. No, this time the women are going to save themselves.

A few years ago, Snatched starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn may have seemed like a risky bet. After all, it a comedy starring two women. But that was in a time before Trainwreck made over $100 million at the box office. Before Bridesmaids and Heat and Spy proved comedies starring women were profitable ventures. Before Arrival and Hidden Figures destroyed the idea that films about science starring women were box office poison. Now Snatched just seems like a fun movie to take your mom to see as a Mother’s Day treat.

There will probably still be those who count Snatched out. But while tentpole blockbusters litter the summer line-up, Mother’s Day weekend is fairly tame. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens the previous weekend and will likely hold onto the top box office spot for a second week. But I have little doubt Snatched will take second place. After all, women still make up the majority of moviegoers and statistics show we turn up in droves for female-led films.