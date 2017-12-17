Kevin Hart Shows What Would Happen If Batman Were A Black Man On ‘SNL’ As Captain Shadow

#Batman #SNL
12.17.17 2 days ago

Life is full of trouble for your everyday black superhero just looking to do some good for the community. Even when you’re fighting crime, the police are still hassling you. While the original Batman had his trouble with the police for being a vigilante, he never dealt with anything like SNL’s Captain Shadow is forced to deal with (unless we count the annoying sidekick).

While the “power dust” part of the sketch is a little awkward, there’s still plenty to like here. Captain Shadow’s car for one is just a sports car with a bunch of crap glued to it. It does shoot fire out of its exhaust, but the rest looks like something you’d see on MST3k. It’s like the reality version of Batman, dressing up like a bat and then hitting the streets with one of his sports cars. Just enough to impress the 16-year-old kid you keep around in your cave, but not enough to outrun the police during a routine traffic stop, apparently.

You have to feel a little bad for Shadow, though. He’s so worked up over the traffic stop and trying to keep his sidekick quiet, he can’t even remember what is in his utility belt. He also can’t remember to just tell the cop about the major robbery he just stopped shortly before being pulled over.

It’s an easy sketch to overthink about, but Kevin Hart is sporting some fine hair here and it’s not the worst sketch of the night.

(Via SNL)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Batman#SNL
TAGSBatmanCaptain Shadowkevin hartSNL

Best Of 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 2 hours ago
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 22 hours ago 10 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 27 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 21 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 35 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

12.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP