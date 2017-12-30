Getty Image

As we head into 2018, it truly is a fascinating time to be a Star Wars fan. Projects are plentiful, old tropes are being subverted and Kylo Ren has awakened all sorts of complicated feelings from the public thanks to that ensemble. Toss in more cases of behind-the-scenes drama that the franchise’s brass would like and it’s been an intriguing period in Star Wars history. As a new year approaches, 2017 closes out with an intriguing bit of news that melds the franchise’s past with its future.

Variety reports that legendary cinematic composer (and franchise vet) John Williams will be composing the theme for Solo: A Star Wars Story. He confirmed the news while chatting with the trade publication and made a point of acknowledging that it’s still John Powell at the helm in scoring the picture.

“The present plan is that I’m writing a theme for Han Solo, and John Powell is going to write the score, which he’ll do brilliantly,” explained Williams.

The 2016 AFI Life Achievement Award winner’s fingerprints are all over the franchise. Williams has written the complete scores for all eight of the Star Wars films in the Episode series. (Rogue One‘s score was the handiwork of Michael Giacchino.) He offered a hearty endorsement of Powell in the position.

“His assignment is something I’m very happy about,” said Williams. “What I will do is offer this to John, and to [director] Ron Howard, and if all parties are happy with it, then I will be happy. … John [Powell] will complete the score. He will write all the rest of the themes and all of the other material, which I’m going to be very anxious to hear.”

Star Wars devotees are also anxious to hear what that score will sound like. It won’t be too much longer of a wait. Solo: A Star Wars Story is slated to arrive in theaters on May 25th, 2018.

(Via Variety)