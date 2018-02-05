The first teaser for Solo: A Star Wars Story premiered during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and we’ll be posting the full trailer later this morning (UPDATE: here it is). But even the little bit of footage seen yesterday has revealed a big surprise: parts of Han Solo’s origin story from the Expanded Universe are coming back into the canon.
Even though Lucasfilm long ago rebranded the Expanded Universe as “Legends” and took them out of the official movie canon, the characters and stories from the EU can still make their way into the movies when it doesn’t conflict with the new films. Solo: A Star Wars Story was already incorporating some of the EU (the characters Tag and Bink), and the Super Bowl teaser suggests a popular EU storyline may also form the backbone of the movie.
In A. C. Crispin’s Han Solo Trilogy, Solo was a homeless orphan pickpocket on Corellia who was kidnapped by space pirates, working under Garris Shrike until he escaped as a teenager. He briefly worked as a smuggler before trying to become an Imperial pilot. That plan fell apart when he refuses an order to kill a Wookiee named Chewbacca who was breaking the law in an attempt to free Wookiee children from slavery. Solo and Chewie become smugglers, and Solo wins the Millennium Falcon off Lando Calrissian in a card game.
Some of those story beats seem to play out in the trailer, although Solo appears to have started out as a pod racer instead of a street urchin, and we already know from an in-canon Star Wars novel that Chewbacca met Solo in a different manner: Solo freed Chewbacca from enslavement, rather than saving him from an execution.
Screen Rant points out a way to incorporate both storylines and bring in the Kessel run. “Han [could] find [Chewbacca] on the planet Kessel. This bleak world is the origin of a narcotic known as spice and Star Wars Rebels has established that the Empire uses Wookiee slaves on Kessel.” There’s also a possibility Emilia Clarke’s character of Qi’Ra may end up being similar to a Han Solo Trilogy character:
Never read the AC Crispin novels, but I did read the very old Brian Daly Han Solo books, almost the first “Expanded Universe” stuff. Most EU books are piss-poor, but the Daly books were really fun.
Disney does well when it has a wide canon of background it can cherry pick for concepts & quality: look how they’ve handled Marvel. The Daly novels give me hope there’s plenty of good stuff to use in this movie.
Yep, those old Brian Daly books were good. True to the character, and set outside the core of the Empire so they didn’t trod on any past/future characters or story lines. Plus, they had plots and situations that felt urgent and important, without being “we need to save the galaxy!!!!”
I don’t know that we needed a Han Solo origin story, which is what this feels like. I think the great thing about Han is that his origins are a lot less important than what he does and who he becomes.
That said, Daly pretty much established the Han was a young Imperial officer whose conscience got him drummed out of the Navy. Which makes his arc in the OT so much more interesting than “smuggler with a heart of gold.” He’s a fallen hero, and his actions in the OT redeem and justify him, despite him not wanting to get involved and risk himself again. To me, that’s a much more compelling story than “an urchin kidnapped by space pirates.”
What will be a real trick is how they square the OT Lando and his owning the Falcon with what seems to be the story of how Han and Chewie come to own it. In ESB, Lando calls it “the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy,” implying it was both a) old & beat up, and b) heavily modified by the time he got it (in other words, it wasn’t modified BY him, otherwise he’d have said, “I made that ship the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy!”). In this trailer, the Falcon looks brand new.
Maybe the movie ends with the Falcon still in Lando’s hands, and the sequel (“Lando System: A Star Wars Story”) will have the card game.
Honestly, they’d be smart to have this movie be the first installment in a new series. After the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie(s), the final chapter in the new trilogy, and Rian Johnson’s promised trilogy, they don’t have any other movies on the table… which means after 2021, they won’t have movies in even-numbered years… and how do you keep the Disney juggernaut going without a movie every year?
Someone probably has a better memory than I do, or will correct me and call me an ahole, but I thought Solo was a young Imperial stationed on Kashyyyk and the enslaved Wookiees were the laborers helping build the Death Star. Solo saved Chewbacca and that’s where the life debt started.