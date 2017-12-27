An International Promo Image Offers A First Look At ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ (UPDATED)

UPDATE: Sources close to the production have told The Blast that this poster is “not legit.” The artwork came from Russian merchandising site called Licensing Russia.

ORIGINAL:

Solo: A Star Wars Story has an incredible cast, including Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and a screenplay from Lawrence Kasdan, who wrote The Force Awakens and the best Star Wars movie, The Empire Strikes Back. But all that’s been overshadowed by original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller leaving the project due to “creative differences.” They were replaced by Ron Howard, who “reshot a lot more than was originally intended,” according to Paul Bettany (he’s also in Solo; seriously, what a cast).

That’s usually not a good sign, but the fears over the Solo‘s quality could vanish once the first teaser is released (it should be soon). Until then, Star Wars fans in need of a first look will have to make due with… a Russian licensing site.

