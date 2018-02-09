The first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story introduced us to Donald Glover’s suave Lando Calrissian and his equally intriguing droid co-pilot. Shortly afterward, we learned this droid is a bit of a callback to the Lando trilogy novels from the ’80s, in that she has to help Lando fly the Millennium Falcon since he’s more of a gambler than a pilot. We also suspected she’s voiced/motion-captured by Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and that’s now been confirmed by Entertainment Weekly, who reveal a lot more about this truly one-of-a-kind droid. Her and Lando may even be downright scene-stealers:

