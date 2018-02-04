Here’s Our First Look (Finally!) At ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

At long last, we have our first look at Solo.

The second “A Star Wars Story” installment comes out in four months, but LucasFilm and Disney waited until Super Bowl LII to drop the first teaser. (For reference, Rogue One and The Last Jedi dropped sneak-peeks eight months before they came out, while The Force Awakens unveiled its first footage over a year in advance.) It’s not a moment too soon, either, considering the concern over original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller being dropped for Ron Howard, and star Alden Ehrenreich reportedly needing an acting coach (I assume this rumor is a Hail Caesar! reference. Would that it were so simple?).

The full trailer debuts on Monday, during Good Morning America, but rest assured, Solo: A Star Wars Story is an actual movie that exists, because in the video above, we finally — FINALLY — get to see Ehrenreich as that infamous stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder (albeit in the teaser, mostly mute) Han Solo and Atlanta‘s Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian (wearing his finest fur coat). Also, Chewie! His days of porg-eating are far, far away.

Solo: A Star Wars Story — which also stars Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge — comes out May 25.