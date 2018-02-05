The ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Full-Length Trailer Takes Flight

#Star Wars
Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.05.18 10 Comments

The first teaser for Solo: A Star Wars Story, which debuted during the Super Bowl, didn’t tell us much, except this movie exists (there were doubts) and it will bring back a beloved part of the Expanded Universe. But the clip was short on plot, not that you need more than “Han Solo, Donald Glover, Chewbacca, and the Mother of Dragons pal around in space” to get people interested.

That’s what Lucasfilm and Disney hope, at least, because the full-length trailer still doesn’t provide much in the way of story. All we know is that there are a lot of people (and aliens) after Han Solo, the self-proclaimed best pilot in the galaxy, and Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra is the “only person who knows what you are.”

Also, and most importantly, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian.

“Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld,” the official plot summary reads. “Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.” Nien Nunb is still waiting for his ring to phone.

Solo: A Star Wars Story — which also stars Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Donald Glover’s coat — comes out May 25.

