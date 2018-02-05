The first teaser for Solo: A Star Wars Story, which debuted during the Super Bowl, didn’t tell us much, except this movie exists (there were doubts) and it will bring back a beloved part of the Expanded Universe. But the clip was short on plot, not that you need more than “Han Solo, Donald Glover, Chewbacca, and the Mother of Dragons pal around in space” to get people interested.
That’s what Lucasfilm and Disney hope, at least, because the full-length trailer still doesn’t provide much in the way of story. All we know is that there are a lot of people (and aliens) after Han Solo, the self-proclaimed best pilot in the galaxy, and Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra is the “only person who knows what you are.”
Also, and most importantly, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian.
“Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld,” the official plot summary reads. “Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.” Nien Nunb is still waiting for his ring to phone.
Solo: A Star Wars Story — which also stars Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Donald Glover’s coat — comes out May 25.
As a long time SW fan all I can feel is “Meh”. I feel everything except Alden. He just doesn’t translate to me as Solo.
How about posting the YouTube video, instead of the asscam quality Twitter video to hype your feed?
Seriously. I just stopped it and immediately went to find it on youtube. What a joke.
Alden ThirdReich sounds like Solo if he got kicked in the balls. Did they listen to this guy when they were casting? What a nasal, whiny, high-pitched Harrison Ford sound-nothing-alike. Rest of it looks pretty good though.
Meh. Meh meh mehhhhh. However, that Westworld trailer thooooo.
then stay tune to August 4th when Disney continues the money grab and run a beloved franchise into the ground harder than the 9/11 pilots in PA, when Lando a star wars story comes out
Alden’s line readings all sound like a quiet nervy dude trying to sound cocky. That line at the end “thought we were in trouble… but we’re fine…” doesn’t have any of the urgency of Harrison Ford’s character.
I think everyone knew this movie would live or die on casting Han Solo, and I can’t imagine anyone is sincerely happy with the choice. They should have retooled this as a Lando movie, because I can’t think of someone more likely to deliver on that role than Donald Glover.
Agreed on this. I don’t need a carbonite copy of a young Harrison Ford but someone who can channel the spirit of the role *and* at least have a passing facial similarity.
I couldn’t agree more. I know Han is a popular character and all, but I think many people weren’t really clamoring for knowing how Han became a smuggler. With him, the less we know the better. Do we need an Obi Wan movie between Episodes 3 and 4? No, but at least Ewan McGregor played OWK in the NT and I don’t have to walk in knowing I have to meld my mind around a new actor playing the role.
But Lando and Lobot? You could go in any direction with Lando. You could go in any direction with Boba Fett. Christ, even Wedge (who is the unsung hero of the OT) is a wildcard.