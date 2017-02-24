Hulu

After the casting for some supporting roles started to provide buzz for the show, and make sci-fi fans flip out in excitement, the Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC has finally cast its lead role. The big job of leading a highly-anticipated spinoff series is now in the hands of none other than JD Pardo. According to reports from Deadline, Pardo will play Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayans Motorcycle Club. The report continues,

Z is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

Edward James Olmos will portray his father, which continues the trend of amazing genre actors playing fathers in the motorcycle gangs of the SOA universe. The fact that EZ is a prospect in this show, rather than the son of the leader of the gang who is already well established in the hierarchy, opens up many more storylines than SoA was able to deal with during its run. Prospects existed on the mothership series, but on the periphery for the most part. This setup will let Kurt Sutter (who created both shows and is an Executive Producer on this one) stretch his legs a bit on the story he wants to tell without walking over ground he’s already visited.

Fans may know Pardo from previous projects like East Lost High, Revolution, The Messengers, and even some of the Twilight movies. He isn’t green by any means, so it should be interesting to watch the experience actor his dig his teeth into what should be a very juicy role.

(via Deadline)