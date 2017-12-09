Miles Morales Swings Into Action In The ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Trailer

We’ve gotten to know a number of different big screen Peter Parkers, but in 2018 Brooklyn teen Miles Morales will be given the reins to show off his wall-crawling heroism for your personal amusement.

The trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse received its proper debut on Saturday and plays things relatively conservative for what to expect from this computer animated offering. The big hook is that we’re getting a different Spider-Man story with a different Spider-Man (one that’ll have Nikes on display in the preview) and a brand of presentation that’s ambitious in presenting its action and demonstrating its comics DNA.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is slated to arrive in theaters Holidays 2018.

