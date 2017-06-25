Marvel/Disney

We still have a few weeks to go until Spider-Man: Homecoming is released in theaters everywhere, but with embargoes lifted, spoiler-filled details are covering the news cycle like Spidey’s webs. The big buzz right now is over the leaked credits, which obviously details the long list of actors making cameos in the latest friendly neighborhood reboot. But right alongside long list of cameos that cross the screen after the movie’s finish is the explanation by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige that 2019’s Spider-Man sequel will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 Civil War. Or, a major sea change for the MCU.

So who is in Homecoming that could play a part in what Feige says will shape Peter Parker and the MCU for years to come? Spoilers below!