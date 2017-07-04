Marvel

WARNING: Possible spoilers for Spider-Man: Homecoming ahead

Spider-Man: Homecoming brings the web slinger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a solo adventure and also apparently returns the hero to glory on the big screen if critics are to be believed. The film is the continuation of Peter Parker’s introduction in Captain America: Civil War and apparently is part of a huge plan for Spider-Man that spans across five films, ending with the sequel to Homecoming and the beginning of Marvel phase 4 according to Kevin Feige:

“We are looking at a five-movie storyline — Civil War, Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, untitled Avengers, Homecoming 2 — or whatever we end up calling it — as an amazing five-story journey for Peter Parker,” Feige says. “In the way that the events of Civil War directly inform the opening of Homecoming and his state of mind as he goes back to high school, so too will the events of the next two Avengers movies as he continues with high school. This original 22-movie arc ends with the untitled Avengers in May of 2019 and then two months later it will be Peter and Spider-Man (on July 5, 2019) that usher us into the aftermath and how things proceed from there.”

Phase 4 is being rumored as uncharted territory for Marvel, pulling back the epic scale we saw throughout the first slate of films and changing the way they all flow together, possibly due to contract negotiations and also possibly to just keep things fresh. There’s always the risk that the superhero bubble to could burst at any time, so trying to stay one step ahead isn’t a bad idea.

That said, the end credits for Spider-Man: Homecoming seem to hint at a former Sony idea coming together for future Spider-Man adventures. While it may not be playing out the same way in the MCU version, the details from the film’s release overseas indicate that we might get some version of Sony’s plans with the future Spider-Man installments from Marvel.