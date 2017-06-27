Marvel Entertainment/Sony Pictures

By all accounts, Spider-Man: Homecoming is looking like it will be another success for Marvel. After getting joint custody of the friendly neighborhood webslinger from Sony Pictures, Marvel knew they needed to make Spider-Man’s entry into their shared universe count. But for all the positive word-of-mouth and entertaining tie-ins, Marvel can’t seem to get the Spider-Man: Homecoming posters right.

First, there was this cluttered abomination that Twitter quickly eviscerated. Fans were perplexed by the abundance of floating heads and prominence of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. Now the trend of throwing a jumbled mess together and calling it a poster continues with Marvel’s exclusive image for the IMAX screenings of Homecoming. It sure is… something.

I just…where do I even start? Is Marvel trying to give the Pointy S a comeback? Why is the formula for top-secret Web Fluid doodled on the paper bag cover of a school notebook? Who thinks teens still print out photographs to make memory collages? Did you know they even still make Wite-Out Liquid Paper? But perhaps the biggest takeaway is that Peter Parker is pretty awful at art doodles. All together it adds up to a scattered design. Clearly they were going for a SnapChat novelty filter meets ’90s Kid™ aesthetic and ended up with a designed by committee poster that screams:

However, the team that set up this official Spider-Man: Homecoming Starbucks prank nailed it. Watching pre-caffeinated New Yorkers freak out about Spider-Man picking up his grande cold brew is pretty hilarious.