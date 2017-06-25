Disney/Marvel

Marvel has burned the fear of missing out on a post-credit scene into our souls and damn those magnificent bastards for doing so. Post-credit scenes were hardly undiscovered terrain before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that superhero film factory has trained us (LIKE DOGS) to stay in our seats and let our bladders explode in the name of seeing just a glimpse of some cool sh*t. So, uh, we’re for in for another one of those experiences when Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters.

The MCU take on America’s beloved webslinger/Josey Scott muse enjoyed some early screenings over the weekend and confirmation has arrived that there will be post-credit scenes with the film. ComicBook NOW! host Brandon Davis gave a glowing review (“flawless”) of the movie while keeping tight-lipped on the bulk of the details. Davis did share that there are post-credit scenes in Spider-Man: Homecoming, although they aren’t as frequent as they were at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Of course, the reported total of two doesn’t necessarily guarantee that there couldn’t be another post-credit scene snuck in for the proper theatrical release. (That’s not to get hopes up for a Dr. Octopus power bombing Peter Parker through a table at the Avengers headquarters sorta scene. I’m just saying it’s a possibility.) We like our surprises and it isn’t absurd to think we might get one that couldn’t have been leaked. Waiting for Thanos to eat a Snickers bar (or whatever the big capper is) has become nearly as big of an event as the movies themselves.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7.

