Everything We Know About Spiderman: Homecoming

Spider-Man Webs The Vulture In Two Final ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailers

#Marvel
Entertainment Editor
05.24.17

Marvel just dropped not one, but two final trailers for Spider-Man: Homecoming, opening July 7th. Both of them offer some new footage not seen in the first and second trailers. Like this footage of Spidey webbing up the Vulture:

The second trailer starts with Spider-Man’s self-recorded videos from Captain America: Civil War, including a moment where Peter finds out the hotel walls are thin and he’d better keep his voice down while talking about superpowers. From there, we see some of the reasons Michael Keaton said his character is understandable before we see why he’s still a villain (cool motive, still murder).

