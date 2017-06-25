Marvel

So there’s been some confusing statements in the past weeks over Spider-Man: Homecoming and its connection to Sony’s own productions featuring Venom, Black Cat, and other Spider-Man characters. Marvel and Sony gave many fans a reason to be excited when they struck a deal to bring Spider-Man to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the failure of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Tom Holland made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, but the new deal didn’t throw out all of Sony’s plans for their own “Spider-verse.”

The company announced Venom earlier this year, with Tom Hardy starring as Eddie Brock, and also have plans for a Black Cat/Silver Sable film that might take a faster track given the success of Wonder Woman. These films were quickly distanced from Spider-Man and the MCU, but comments by Amy Pascal earlier in the week painted a different picture and caused some confusion. While Feige and those connected to Marvel Studios have said the films aren’t connected, Pascal made it clear that Tom Holland was Spider-Man and Homecoming is in the same world as Venom and their other films.

It could just be some public negotiating on Sony’s part or perhaps there is some real confusion over where everything stands. Kevin Feige addressed the Sony deal during a chat with JoBlo and reiterated that Spider-Man is the only connection to the MCU at this moment: