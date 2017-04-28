Fox

Almost every Marvel movie, whether it’s the R-rated Deadpool with Stan in da club or Spider-Man with him saved from being crushed, has the presence of one Stanley Lieber, better known to comics fans as Stan Lee. A fan theory has been going around for a while that Stan is some sort of greater cosmic good, and Kevin Feige recently confirmed that fans were right, after a fashion.

Feige, the Marvel Universe’s architect, has been chatting with reporters as part of the push for some kids’ movie with a talking raccoon, and he confirmed that yes, Lee is playing the same character in every cameo. Specifically, he’s playing Stan Lee, checking in on his creative legacy, something Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 confirms:

“Stan Lee clearly exists, you know, above and apart from the reality of all the films. [Lee’s cameo] wasn’t in for a long time and we put it back in towards the end of the process where he references that time he was a Federal Express agent — we thought it would be fun to put that in there because that really says, so wait a minute, he’s this same character who’s popped up in all these films.”

The Federal Express bit refers to Lee’s cameo in Captain America: Civil War, where he drops off a package and messes with Tony and Rhodey a little bit. So, basically, all his cameos are Stan Lee, hopping universes and ensuring we all make ours Marvel. The only question now remains whether or not we can track down the first fan who thought of this, and get him that richly deserved No-Prize.

