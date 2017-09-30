CBS

While Star Trek fans in the United States are forced to purchase CBS All Access to keep up with the latest Trek TV series, Discovery, fans in other parts of the world are getting it as part of their Netflix subscriptions. CBS All-Access users do get first crack at the new episodes when they air, the folks watching on Netflix get a few other little Easter eggs that might be worth the wait.

Netflix has obtained maximum nerd by offering Klingon subtitles.

Neeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeerd! — Ben Aaronovitch (@Ben_Aaronovitch) September 25, 2017

To celebrate the premiere of the show, fans have the choice of watching the first episode with Klingon subtitles throughout. It gives the geeky experience that some crave and actually makes it something special for those looking for something to special to celebrate the return of Trek to TV.

The language was first devised by Star Trek actor James Doohan and producer Jon Povill for the first Star Trek film, but was fully fleshed out into a language by linguist Marc Okrand who regulates it today and wrote The Klingon Dictionary in 1985. Thanks to the continuing appearance of the race in Star Trek productions since its publication, the language has flourished and some have even become fluent in it.