‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Fans Overseas Got An Extra Treat From Netflix With The Show’s Premiere

#Star Trek #Netflix
09.30.17 1 hour ago

CBS

While Star Trek fans in the United States are forced to purchase CBS All Access to keep up with the latest Trek TV series, Discovery, fans in other parts of the world are getting it as part of their Netflix subscriptions. CBS All-Access users do get first crack at the new episodes when they air, the folks watching on Netflix get a few other little Easter eggs that might be worth the wait.

To celebrate the premiere of the show, fans have the choice of watching the first episode with Klingon subtitles throughout. It gives the geeky experience that some crave and actually makes it something special for those looking for something to special to celebrate the return of Trek to TV.

The language was first devised by Star Trek actor James Doohan and producer Jon Povill for the first Star Trek film, but was fully fleshed out into a language by linguist Marc Okrand who regulates it today and wrote The Klingon Dictionary in 1985. Thanks to the continuing appearance of the race in Star Trek productions since its publication, the language has flourished and some have even become fluent in it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Trek#Netflix
TAGSKlingonNETFLIXStar TrekStar Trek Discovery

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 1 day ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 weeks ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP