Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny week continues apace with today’s short. Although I was expecting a second helping of Return of the Jedi Leia after the pattern Disney had established, they broke with tradition (if three days constitutes a ‘tradition’) and moved back into the prequel era for a short focusing on Ahsoka Tano.

For those who aren’t in the know — which is 100% fine as not everyone lives and breathes a galaxy far, far away and much like there’s no wrong way to eat a Reese’s, there’s no wrong way to love Star Wars — Ahsoka Tano was Anakin Skywalker’s padawan in the animated series Star Wars: The Clones Wars. Over the course of the show, Ahsoka became a fan favorite character; so much so that she also appears in Star Wars Rebels as a key figure in the fomentation of the Rebellion.

However, the Star Wars short focuses on Ahsoka before she left the Jedi Order to become what is arguably the first canon ‘Grey Jedi.’ Honestly? Of all the episodes released so far, this one is the weakest entry. Being a major character in two animated shows that have spanned 10 seasons between them means Ahsoka has had more character growth than just about any other female character in the franchise (save Padme Amidala, who is also a major character in The Clone Wars). As such, there are fewer gaps that Lucasfilm Animation can pry open and fill with new micro-episodes. I’m not saying it wasn’t great to hear Anakin call his apprentice “Snips” and watch Ahsoka rescue some hapless citizens, it just felt like ground that has already been covered. A lot.