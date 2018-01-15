‘Star Wars’ Droid BB-8 Originally Had A Far Less Charming Name

#Star Wars
01.14.18 6 hours ago

Disney/Lucasfilm

BB-8 might not be the Star Wars icons like R2-D2 or C-3PO, but the important little droid that’s charmed its way through Episodes VII and VIII is a mechanical hero for a new generation. A big reason why it has been so universally accepted is thanks to its perfect name.

Neal Scanlan, the special effects and makeup artist who has worked on every Disney Star Wars, told Endor Express that BB-8’s name was, at one point, not droid-like at all. It took a few different name changes before the powers that be at Lucasfilm and Disney finally locked down a proper, adorable title

“We work absolutely during the production process with codes for secrecy. We then often have a retrospective phone call with Pablo (Hidalgo) and the guys and he’ll ask ‘what were you thinking about when you designed this character?’ and I’ll maybe say that this one is kind of like the actor John Candy, he’s sweet at heart but he’s this, this, and that, and we have a bit of fun playing with ideas and that’s when we get to hear what their real names are. BB-8, for instance, started out as Snow Girl or Globe at one time – there were four or five names for BB-8. BB-8 didn’t come until VERY, very late, and that’s probably for very good reasons as he’s such an important character.”

If you take the Poe Dameron Happily Greeting A Droid’s Name Test, “Snow Girl” seems confusing and doesn’t really roll off the tongue. “Globe” works better, but BB-8 is still by far the best name for the rollie droid. It also works on a design level. He rolls like a BB, looks like an 8, and two circles could also be “BBs.” But really, it comes down to the Poe Dameron Happily Greeting A Droid’s Name Test. Try to recreate some of the scenes below with “Globe.” Just doesn’t work.

(Via Slashfilm)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSStar Wars

How Music Connects Us

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 2 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 5 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP