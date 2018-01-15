‘Star Wars’ Droid BB-8 Originally Had A Far Less Charming Name

Disney/Lucasfilm

BB-8 might not be the Star Wars icons like R2-D2 or C-3PO, but the important little droid that’s charmed its way through Episodes VII and VIII is a mechanical hero for a new generation. A big reason why it has been so universally accepted is thanks to its perfect name.

Neal Scanlan, the special effects and makeup artist who has worked on every Disney Star Wars, told Endor Express that BB-8’s name was, at one point, not droid-like at all. It took a few different name changes before the powers that be at Lucasfilm and Disney finally locked down a proper, adorable title

“We work absolutely during the production process with codes for secrecy. We then often have a retrospective phone call with Pablo (Hidalgo) and the guys and he’ll ask ‘what were you thinking about when you designed this character?’ and I’ll maybe say that this one is kind of like the actor John Candy, he’s sweet at heart but he’s this, this, and that, and we have a bit of fun playing with ideas and that’s when we get to hear what their real names are. BB-8, for instance, started out as Snow Girl or Globe at one time – there were four or five names for BB-8. BB-8 didn’t come until VERY, very late, and that’s probably for very good reasons as he’s such an important character.”

If you take the Poe Dameron Happily Greeting A Droid’s Name Test, “Snow Girl” seems confusing and doesn’t really roll off the tongue. “Globe” works better, but BB-8 is still by far the best name for the rollie droid. It also works on a design level. He rolls like a BB, looks like an 8, and two circles could also be “BBs.” But really, it comes down to the Poe Dameron Happily Greeting A Droid’s Name Test. Try to recreate some of the scenes below with “Globe.” Just doesn’t work.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Slashfilm)