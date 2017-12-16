Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There have been a lot of wonderful moments on the promotional tour for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, including the tribute to Carrie Fisher before the film’s opening and Kelly Marie Tran’s experience on the red carpet at the film’s Hollywood premiere. But this moment from The Graham Norton Show featuring Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, and Gwendoline Christie should be added to the list. Not only does it show how big of a deal the films are for these younger actors, but also just how they are just fans themselves at the end of the day.

As Ridley tells it, she got the call from J.J. Abrams while at the theater in between some auditions. She got an email from the director to set up a phone call — which she missed — and ended up having to call him back from England to the Bad Robot offices in America. She thought she had to convince the Abrams, but that was not the case. Ridley already had the role and was going to be in Star Wars.

It’s fun up to that point but made even better by the fact that she had to finish the play she was in at the time and contain her excitement. “It was a f*cking long play,” she says as John Boyega provides another fun moment for The Last Jedi promotion tour. Both talk about how exciting it was to get their respective roles and their reactions on the show really sell that.

Mark Hamill also helps to sell it with his fake heartbeats, continuing his role as the walking lovable dad joke maker.

