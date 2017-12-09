“Dude, I’m not into Star Wars, I’m into The Line®, maaaaaaaan.” I’ve never met anyone holding this philosophy in real life,

but considering how woven waiting in line for the new Star Wars instalment is in pop culture, there’s gotta be SOMEBODY that’s more into the lining up and the actual film.

Variety reports about 50 fans were already staked out at TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday with that number expected to swell ahead of its first showing. Two Australian fans have staked the claim as this exercise in self-discipline’s first participants. Caroline Ritter and Andrew Porters are equipped for this sort of thing. Two years ago, the couple were married while waiting in line for The Force Awakens.

“I mean, this is where it all started,” Porters told Variety. “The management of the Chinese does a great job of allowing us to do this. It’s a very close-knit group of friends that feels like a family.”