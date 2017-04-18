Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lucasfilm has a long history of working with Omaze for the Star Wars: Force for Change charity. Omaze partners with brands in a unique way. Half charity drive, half Publisher’s Clearing House, fans can donate money to good causes in exchange for the chance at once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Even if you don’t win, the kids do. Lucasfilm in particular partners with UNICEF and the Starlight Children’s Foundation. In the past, winners have gotten to visit the set of The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Now Lucasfilm is partnering with Omaze again to give one lucky fan a chance to go inside the set of the upcoming Han Solo solo film with none other than Warwick Davis (who played Wicket and other roles) as their guide.

From the official press release:

As part of the ongoing Omaze campaign in partnership with Lucasfilm and Star Wars: Force for Change celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Star Wars saga, a new video has been released today announcing the launch of the second of three incredible experiences available. In the video, resident Star Wars star Warwick Davis gives fans a taste of what they can expect during a visit to the set of the upcoming Han Solo movie, including a cameo from the film’s directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

If for some reason the idea of being in the Han Solo film isn’t up your alley, Lucasfilm is also offering two other prizes. One winner and a friend will win an overnight trip to Skywalker Ranch while another winner will join the cast for the red carpet premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Entering the contests is easy. Just head over to Omaze and donate as little as $10. That’s it. Want more swag? Donate more money and tiers of free gifts open up. Everything from keychains and t-shirts on the lower end to autographed X-Wing motorcycle helmets and signed film prints for those who want to help kids and get one-of-a-kind merchandise.

Fans can enter the contest up until May 11, 2017!