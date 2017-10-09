Han Solo Stole Greedo’s Girlfriend In A New In-Canon Star Wars Novel

LUCASFILM

Any time an in-canon Star Wars novel comes out, we pore through it for new details like Leia’s force powers, General Hux’s backstory, and why Chewbacca owes a life debt to Han Solo. Now From a Certain Point of View, an anthology of 40 short stories about events from A New Hope told from supporting characters’ point of view, is revealing more about the Star Wars universe, like why Darth Vader was adamant about Boba Fett not disintegrating his bounty.

One story, “The Luckless Rodian” by Renée Ahdieh (bestselling author of The Wrath and the Dawn), recounts the contentious history between Rodian bounty hunter Greedo and “Corellian scumbag” Han Solo.

The story recounts the Mos Eisley cantina scene from Greedo’s point of view, revealing the real reason, besides money, why Greedo wants to hand Han Solo over to Jabba. The smuggler slept with the woman Greedo was in love with.

[Greedo] would never understand what Uncelta had found so appealing in Solo all those years ago. The smugger had always been a worthless excuse for a man, while Uncelta had been everything Greedo had cherished in a woman. Greedo would have loved her as she deserved to be loved. Not dallied with her like that Corellian scumbag had chosen to do.

This all plays into the narrative about Greedo shooting first (although early scripts would disagree). Well, regardless of who shot first in the cantina, at least Han never whined about being friend-zoned.

