What Would Lucasfilm’s Rumored Jabba The Hutt Movie Look Like?

Lucasfilm/Disney

With yesterday’s announcement that Lucasfilm is moving forward with a stand-alone movie starring Obi-Wan Kenobi, the waters of Star Wars rumors have been stirred up again. The usual suspects are all out in Force (zing!), including murmurs of an upcoming Boba Fett or Yoda spin-off. But in their write-up of the Kenobi news, Variety noted that one of its sources has mentioned the possibility of a film all about Jabba the Hutt.

This isn’t the first time this particular rumor has been dredged up. Director Guillermo del Toro has even given interviews about how he’d handle a film focused on Jabba as far back as 2015. Now it looks like del Toro may have known something the general public didn’t. So if Lucasfilm does go through with a movie about Jabba the Hutt, what would that even look like?

Guillermo del Toro’s idea, that any movie about Jabba would have to be about the Hutt Cartel, feels right on the money. I doubt many people are clamoring for tales of Jabba’s youth, but Jabba is merely one major cog in the wheel that is the Galactic Underground. And stories about that side of a galaxy far, far away have barely been attempted by Lucasfilm. In the world George Lucas created, the sociopolitical climate has three sides: the Republic/Rebellion/Resistance, the Empire/First Order, and the Hutt Cartel. Hutt-controlled space takes up numerous star systems on the border between the Mid-Rim and the Outer Rim and is the hub all illicit activity for the galaxy. It would be an ideal setting for del Toro to attempt a Star Wars take on The Godfather.