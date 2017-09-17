Jon Hamm Is Going To Be The Muffled Voice Of Boba Fett In A New ‘Star Wars’ Audiobook

Maybe it was his cool armor and neat ship, but when you consider the character’s runtime and lack of spoken lines, it’s surprising Boba Fett became a beloved anti-hero with his brief appearances in Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Even with his story being retconned so that he didn’t get unceremoniously devoured by the Sarlacc in Jedi, and with his character given depth in the prequels as one of the only free-willed clones in the Empire’s army, he was still just a bounty hunter with a muffled voice that enjoyed the company of Jabba the Hutt.

But Disney knows what Star Wars fans want, it seems, and they’ll be releasing a collection of short stories from the point of view of characters on the periphery of the main story, and the audiobook will have Jon Hamm as Boba Fett. The book’s title is appropriately, From A Certain Point Of View.

The collection features some big-name writers behind Star Wars, including Rogue One writer Gary Whitta, and as the AV Club points out: Meg Cabot, Nnedi Okorofor, nerd favorite Wil Wheaton, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Paul Dini, Matt Fraction, and Griffin McElroy. Perpetual cameoing Neil Patrick Harris will also be featured in the book as a stormtrooper, while Janina Gavankar will also lend her voice after starring in Star Wars Battlefront II as main character Iden Versio.

Sounds like it’ll be worth a listen as the book world continues their pivot to audio.

