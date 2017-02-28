Lucasfilm

Sometimes the amount of threads connecting pieces of the Star Wars universe are so numerous, it can be overwhelming. Between the films, television shows, novels, and comics there are dozens of plates spinning across decades of lore. Things that may seem insignificant in the moment may end up as crucial touchstones between time periods and characters. Such is the case with Jyn Erso’s pendant — given to her by her mother Lyra — from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Throughout the film, Jyn holds onto the necklace as a tangible memory of her childhood. Lyra implores the young Jyn to “trust in the Force” and the audience comes to find out the pendant is a shattered fragment of a kyber crystal, the crystals that power the lightsabers of both the Jedi and the Sith. However, the camera never lingers on this talisman and the film doesn’t go into detail about how Lyra ended up with it. But StarWars.com recently updated their Databank with dozens of Rogue One entries, including a closer look at the necklace. What it revealed an inscription and a new mystery.