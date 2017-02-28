Did You Catch These Callbacks In Rogue One?

Jyn Erso’s Necklace In ’Star Wars: Rogue One’ Was Hiding Secrets In Plain Sight

#Star Wars
donna-dickens
Deputy Entertainment Editor
02.28.17

Lucasfilm

Sometimes the amount of threads connecting pieces of the Star Wars universe are so numerous, it can be overwhelming. Between the films, television shows, novels, and comics there are dozens of plates spinning across decades of lore. Things that may seem insignificant in the moment may end up as crucial touchstones between time periods and characters. Such is the case with Jyn Erso’s pendant — given to her by her mother Lyra — from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Throughout the film, Jyn holds onto the necklace as a tangible memory of her childhood. Lyra implores the young Jyn to “trust in the Force” and the audience comes to find out the pendant is a shattered fragment of a kyber crystal, the crystals that power the lightsabers of both the Jedi and the Sith. However, the camera never lingers on this talisman and the film doesn’t go into detail about how Lyra ended up with it. But StarWars.com recently updated their Databank with dozens of Rogue One entries, including a closer look at the necklace. What it revealed an inscription and a new mystery.

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSJyn ErsoKYBER CRYSTALSrogue one: a star wars storyStar Wars

Around The Web

Draymond Green Continued His Beef With Paul Pierce By Saying He Couldn’t Carry A Team

Draymond Green Continued His Beef With Paul Pierce By Saying He Couldn’t Carry A Team

02.28.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP