EA/Bioware

Rian Johnson single-handedly just earned a bunch of nerd cred while simultaneously disappointing nerds everywhere with just one interview. That’s an impressive feat. The Star Wars: The Last Jedi director confirmed to Mashable that his upcoming trilogy of Star Wars films will not be based on the beloved game series Knights of the Old Republic. Consider me one of the possibly many who didn’t even know that was an option, and now I want an Old Republic series of movies. Or even an animated show.

Anyway, here’s Rian, breaking hearts for good reason:

“Oh, [fans] love Knights of the Old Republic. I played that game when it first came out and it was like, god, I loved it. Yeah, that’s a fantastic game. And I understand it, the instinct to automatically go to something that you know and love, that you’ve already seen. To me what’s really fun is the notion of what new stuff are we gonna see, what new stories can we tell?”

Johnson’s creativity rightfully shouldn’t be held back. It makes sense that everyone involved wants him to do his own thing. But since Disney took over, the Star Wars canon has erased the Old Republic storylines, which means now is the perfect time to start developing something from the 2003 game, and the current ongoing MMO. In fact, if you want to go and look back at what’s possible in an Old Republic movie or show, you can always go on YouTube and see the entire campaigns and cutscenes from the MMO (and original game) cut into a “movie.”