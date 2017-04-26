Lucasfilm

Each new entry in the Star Wars movies introduces audiences to a new, crucial planet or two. From Tatooine and Dagobah to Naboo and Jakku and beyond, the universe created by George Lucas is as instantly recognizable as our own. Snow? Hoth. Gargantuan forest trees? Endor. Lava for days? Mustafar. Now, with Star War: The Last Jedi, the planet of Crait joins the list.

If you’re not sure what Crait is, you’re not alone. The name was exclusively revealed to Entertainment Weekly by director Rian Johnson. But we’ve all seen the planet. Think back to the trailer that was released at Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017. In one sequence, a line of Resistance ships speed across a salt flat, kicking up blood red dust in their wake as they head into battle against distant First Order variations of AT-ATs. That desert is on Crait.

It might have been possible to write off that scene from the trailer as visually stunning but narratively unimportant, until Disney announced Crait will be the new location for their Star Tours ride at both Disney World and Disneyland beginning later this year. This is similar to the push before Star Wars: The Force Awakens that had Star Tours guests traveling to Jakku.