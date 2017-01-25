Lucasfilm/Disney

There is no trailer for the next installment of the Star Wars franchise. There are no official images. There’s no plot synopsis, or casting confirmation of new or returning characters. All fans have to go on for now is the title: Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But when it comes to a galaxy far, far away that is more than enough to pin a litany of speculation on.

But while regular folk like you and me have to settle for parsing out if Last Jedi refers to Luke Skywalker, Rey, both, or neither there are some fans in a position to pump the stars for information. Fans like actor Josh Gad, widely known as the voice of Frozen‘s Olaf but currently on set filming Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express. One of Gad’s co-stars is none other than Rey herself: Daisy Ridley. So Gad did what any other intrepid Star Wars fanboy would in his position: He tricked Ridley into his trailer under false pretenses then bombarded her with a series of questions about The Last Jedi while filming. Gad then posted the results to Instagram.

For her part, Ridley seemed game but tight-lipped. About the only thing she was willing to admit was the title does indeed sound ominous. The real scoop is now we know Olaf will be reprising his role in Frozen 2!