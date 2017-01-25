A New Star Wars Theory Argues Rey Has A Dark Lineage

Josh Gad Ambushed His ‘Orient Express’ Co-Star Daisy Ridley With A Bunch Of ‘Star Wars’ Questions

Deputy Entertainment Editor
01.25.17

Lucasfilm/Disney

There is no trailer for the next installment of the Star Wars franchise. There are no official images. There’s no plot synopsis, or casting confirmation of new or returning characters. All fans have to go on for now is the title: Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But when it comes to a galaxy far, far away that is more than enough to pin a litany of speculation on.

But while regular folk like you and me have to settle for parsing out if Last Jedi refers to Luke Skywalker, Rey, both, or neither there are some fans in a position to pump the stars for information. Fans like actor Josh Gad, widely known as the voice of Frozen‘s Olaf but currently on set filming Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express. One of Gad’s co-stars is none other than Rey herself: Daisy Ridley. So Gad did what any other intrepid Star Wars fanboy would in his position: He tricked Ridley into his trailer under false pretenses then bombarded her with a series of questions about The Last Jedi while filming. Gad then posted the results to Instagram.

For her part, Ridley seemed game but tight-lipped. About the only thing she was willing to admit was the title does indeed sound ominous. The real scoop is now we know Olaf will be reprising his role in Frozen 2!

I invited #daisyridley to my trailer under false pretenses. #NotARehearsal #IWantTheTruth #TheLastJedi

A video posted by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on

TAGSDAISY RIDLEYinstagramJOSH GADStar Wars: The Last JediStarWars
Author Profile Picture
Mother. Wife. Geek. Writer. Succinct. Donna Dickens has been writing for the Internet for almost a decade. She has a particular love of Star Wars, Sailor Moon, and the dark lord Cthulhu. Her favorite color is Octarine.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP