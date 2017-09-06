Lucasfilm

Remember back in January of this year, when Star Wars fans were parsing out the meaning of The Last Jedi? It was a simpler time, full of childlike wonder and not marred by shake-ups behind the scenes at Lucasfilm and the great divide caused by love of (or monstrous hate for) porgs. At the time, I suggested Occam’s Razor; Luke Skywalker is the last Jedi. The Order cannot sustain itself with a single member. Now, with the film only a few months away, director Rian Johnson is clearing up any lingering doubts about what The Last Jedi refers to.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Johnson confirmed several important pieces of information that fans have been obsessing over since the credits rolled on The Force Awakens, including that Luke Skywalker is indeed the eponymous character of The Last Jedi: