Lucasfilm

The identity of Supreme Leader Snoke from The Force Awakens has been a heated fan debate since the character for appeared on the screen. Is it The Emperor returned to life as a shadowy figure? Is it an ancient Sith Lord aiming to regain control of the galaxy? Is it even Boba Fett? It’s not Boba Fett, but that was certainly a fun fan theory to read about.

While many were hopeful that the new Star Wars novels would shed some light on the character, but the character most believed to be Snoke was killed off in the final book of the Aftermath trilogy. Other theories have also been shot down since The Force Awakens, making The Last Jedi the only official opportunity we’d have had to put fans at ease. The sad news is we won’t find out anything about Snoke in The Last Jedi according to Vanity Fair’s David Kamp in a Reddit AMA: