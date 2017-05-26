‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Won’t Bring You Many Answers About The Identity Of Supreme Leader Snoke

#Star Wars
05.26.17 54 mins ago

Lucasfilm

The identity of Supreme Leader Snoke from The Force Awakens has been a heated fan debate since the character for appeared on the screen. Is it The Emperor returned to life as a shadowy figure? Is it an ancient Sith Lord aiming to regain control of the galaxy? Is it even Boba Fett? It’s not Boba Fett, but that was certainly a fun fan theory to read about.

While many were hopeful that the new Star Wars novels would shed some light on the character, but the character most believed to be Snoke was killed off in the final book of the Aftermath trilogy. Other theories have also been shot down since The Force Awakens, making The Last Jedi the only official opportunity we’d have had to put fans at ease. The sad news is we won’t find out anything about Snoke in The Last Jedi according to Vanity Fair’s David Kamp in a Reddit AMA:

“I asked [director] Rian Johnson about Snoke—Who/what is he?—and Rian was fairly up front in saying that Snoke is not a character he particularly gets into in TLJ,” Kamp said. “Hmmm.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSStar WarsStar Wars: The Last JediSUPREME LEADER SNOKE

Innovative Minds

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

05.25.17 15 hours ago
This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

05.24.17 1 day ago
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 3 days ago
The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

05.22.17 3 days ago
What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

05.19.17 7 days ago
How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

05.17.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP