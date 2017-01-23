Disney/Lucasfilm



It’s official: Lucasfilm has announced the title of the upcoming Star Wars: Episode VIII film, due out in theaters this December. Regardless of the title, there was bound to be speculation about the next installment of the franchise, but Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a doozy. Already social media is swamped with people concerned for the well-being of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Fans already lost Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in The Force Awakens, and the untimely death of Carrie Fisher left a Princess Leia-sized hole in the galaxy. The idea of losing Luke as well is too much for many to bear. And while there is a distinct possibility Luke won’t see the end of the new trilogy — he is mortal after all — there are other plausible explanations for the title. Most notably, one about the nature of the Force.

When Star Wars first hit theaters back in 1977, the galaxy far, far away might have been vast, but audiences only saw a small slice of it. As the years wore on and more films appeared, the wider ongoing conflict between the Jedi and the Sith came into focus. Here were two sides — one believing in detachment and selflessness, the other relying on self-preservation and embracing emotions — engaged in a never-ending battle. Black and white. Right and wrong. Good and evil. But the real world rarely deals in absolutes and under the guidance of Dave Filoni, who’s served as the executive producer of both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, Star Wars took its first canonical* steps towards coloring the universe in shades of gray.

*The now defunct Expanded Universe also dealt with the moral ambiguity of the Grey Jedi, as well as introducing species such as the Voss that did not distinguish the Force as being split into different factions, but existing as a whole.

First in the animated The Clone Wars and more overtly in the recent Rebels, Filoni and his team have questioned whether extreme, rigid beliefs set their followers up for failure. After all, Anakin Skywalker was not the first Sith recruited from the Jedi Order. Many would-be Jedi found themselves chafing, unwilling or unable to follow the strict detachment required by the Order. But without a more moderate sect to join, the only option for wayward Jedi, as far as they could tell, was to become Sith. Another extreme with another set of rigid rules. Two sides of the same coin. From the strange gods representing the Light, the Dark, and Balance to Yoda’s experience with the five priestesses, The Clone Wars made it clear the Force is bigger than the mere sentient beings tapping into and twisting it to fit their spiritual ideals. Rebels drives this home, both with the introduction of characters such as the ancient Bendu and by having protagonist Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) and Darth Maul (Sam Witwer) combine their powers to open a Holocron data cube.