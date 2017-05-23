Everything We Know About 'The Last Jedi'

Behold The ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Cast In All Their ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover Glory

#Star Wars
05.23.17

Vanity Fair/Lucasfilm

Let it be known that on May 23, 2017, the hype train for Star Wars: The Last Jedi officially pulled away from the station. One might have thought said train left when the teaser trailer for The Last Jedi dropped earlier in the month, but no. That was merely the whistle for everyone to get aboard. It is only now, with clear looks at the heroes, villains, and the General herself that we’re officially in motion.

Thanks to Vanity Fair, fans can finally get a long, clear look at Rey (Daisy Ridley), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), newcomer Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), and General Leia Organa (the late, great Carrie Fisher). Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, the four covers split the cast into the heroes, the Resistance, the First Order, and General Leia and set a tone appropriate director Rian Johnson’s darker film.

