Kylo Ren Is Going To Cry When He Finds Out Which Color Of Lightsaber Is The Weakest

#Science #Star Wars
Entertainment Editor
12.12.17

LucasFilm

Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver may not know what emo is, but Kylo Ren definitely does. The space edgelord is bound to go full emo if he sees the results of a new study ranking theoretical lightsaber strengths by color. He may even throw a tantrum and start punching himself just to feel something (wake me up, WAKE ME UP INSIDE).

University of Leicester student Luke Willcocks calculated the relative strength of different colors of lightsabers, based on the assumptions that the lightsabers produce pure photonic energy and are the same size. He also assumed the fictional material “Doonium” used to make spacecraft doors is similar to the metal we use on the space shuttle. Why is that important? Because Willcocks established a baseline strength for green lightsabers using the scene of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) melting a hole in a blast door with his green lightsaber in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.

Luke factored in the initial temperature, melting point, final temperature and mass of the metal door, concluding that the power output of Qui-Gon’s standard green lightsaber would be 6.96MW (megawatts) in order to get through it in the time shown in the film [11 seconds] — only two orders of magnitude smaller than the power output of small nuclear power generators. (Via)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Science#Star Wars
TAGSKYBER CRYSTALSKYLO RENLIGHTSABERLUKE WILLCOCKSMACE WINDUscienceStar WarsUNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER

Best Of 2017

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

12.11.17 19 hours ago 6 Comments
The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 21 hours ago 4 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 23 hours ago 25 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 4 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 4 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP