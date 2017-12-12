LucasFilm

Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver may not know what emo is, but Kylo Ren definitely does. The space edgelord is bound to go full emo if he sees the results of a new study ranking theoretical lightsaber strengths by color. He may even throw a tantrum and start punching himself just to feel something (wake me up, WAKE ME UP INSIDE).

University of Leicester student Luke Willcocks calculated the relative strength of different colors of lightsabers, based on the assumptions that the lightsabers produce pure photonic energy and are the same size. He also assumed the fictional material “Doonium” used to make spacecraft doors is similar to the metal we use on the space shuttle. Why is that important? Because Willcocks established a baseline strength for green lightsabers using the scene of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) melting a hole in a blast door with his green lightsaber in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.