LucasFilm

Star Wars has provided some of the most indelible and beloved characters in pop culture history. Even casual viewers know the names Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett, R2-D2, Watto (do not @ me)… you get the idea. But with literally thousands of personalities throughout the galaxy far, far away, there’s bound to be some duds, too. The obvious answer for the least-popular Star Wars character is Gungan doofus Jar Jar Binks, but according to a new poll, he’s not even in the bottom five.

Morning Consult asked 2,200 adults for their impression on various Star Wars characters. Leia topped the list with a 73% favorability rating, followed by Luke, Chewbacca, and Yoda (72%), and R2-D2 (71%). The first villain is technically Anakin Skywalker (55%), I assume because of the line “now THIS is pod racing” (and the whole thing about sand), followed by Darth Vader (49%), while the first character from the new trilogy is Finn (39%). That’s an oddly low percentage, but it gets odder: Rey (38%) is one point above Jar Jar (37%).

At least they’re not in the proverbial Rancor’s dungeon, like Emperor Sheev Palpatine (31%), Jyn Erso (29%), Wedge Antilles (28%), Count Dooku (27%), and the Star Wars character with the lowest favorability rating: Supreme Leader Snoke (26%), who Last Jedi director Rian Johnson referred to as an “ugly mofo with questionable choices in loungewear.” That description is already more memorable than Snoke as a character. Meanwhile, porgs and Porkins were nowhere to be found in the poll, probably because they had perfect scores.

(Via Morning Consult)