You may have never heard the name Iain McCaig, but if you watched the Star Wars prequels, you are familiar with his work. The concept artist is responsible for the look of everyone from Darth Maul and Anakin Skywalker to Obi-Wan Kenobi and Padme Amidala in their journeys in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith. As such, McCaig has a wealth of anecdotes about the movie-making process, some of which he shared with the students at the Academy of Art University in October of 2016.

But between tales of Shaak Ti originally dying in front of Obi-Wan and Anakin as General Grievous snuffed out her life and stories about coming on board with Lucasfilm, McCaig dropped this bombshell about Padme’s original role in Revenge of the Sith. The moment comes around the 28-minute mark: