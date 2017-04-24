Did You Catch These Easter Eggs In 'The Last Jedi' Trailer?

‘Star Wars’ Hasn’t Ruled Out Letting Poe And Finn Be In A Relationship

Lucasfilm

Some days you find yourself following a fan site link to a Spanish website and end up reading an interview with Lucasfilm president with Kathleen Kennedy. One that is peppered with fun information about the upcoming direction of Star Wars. The outlet, Ecartelera, which is based in Spain, sent writer Berta F. del Castillo to Star Wars Celebration Orlando where she caught up with Kennedy and took the opportunity to ask a wide range of questions. And Kennedy was very forth coming about where she and the rest of Lucasfilm are in the process right now.

While Star Wars Celebration Orlando was taking place, there was plenty of activity going on back at the (Skywalker) ranch. With Episode IX looming, the next round of talks and brainstorming will involve figuring out where the franchise goes next. Kennedy touched on how she and the team have to balance several things at once: currently they’re focused on the Han Solo movie but are also about to start script reading and revisions on Episode IX, as well as looking into spin-off movies. Fingers crossed for that stand alone Obi-Wan film starring Ewan McGregor!

But perhaps the most exciting part of the interview is when Kathleen Kennedy admits how much the team listens to the fans and our theories.

