‘Star Wars’ Showcases Porgs In A Cute Short Film About Kidnapping BB-8

In recent years, nothing in the Star Wars universe has divided fans dramatically as the unveiling of the porgs. The tiny bird creatures inhabit the island where Luke Skywalker has made his home in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and they are adorable. Yet nothing rends fandom in twain like a new cute creature. Some see porgs as a cynical cash grab along the lines of the Ewoks or Jar Jar Binks. Others just can’t wait to own a plushie version of their own.

Regardless of where you fall on the spectrum — I personally can’t wait to own a half dozen porgs — the latest Star Wars Blip should be of interest. The microshort is the first time audiences have seen the porgs in motion as the scurry across the screen with BB-8’s head. The tiny animals may resemble penguins with Disney eyes but they have more land speed than their Earth-bound inspiration. They also sound as endearing as they look.

We can’t blame BB-8 for losing his head over the porgs too. #StarWarsBlips pic.twitter.com/MHLEfKTQol — Star Wars (@starwars) August 23, 2017

While Star Wars Blips aren’t officially canon (yet), it’s interesting that Lucasfilm would choose this as the vehicle to debut porgs. Everything at Skywalker Ranch is by design. Someone somewhere decided this was the best way to showcase what porgs are all about ahead of The Last Jedi. But the cartoon leaves more questions than it answers. Will the porgs’ magpie tendencies play a part in the film? Can they fly or swim? Do they live in family groups? Are they aggressive or simply curious pets? Can I have one as a pet?

So what do we know about porgs? StarWars.com interviewed Pablo Hidalgo of the Lucasfilm Story Group last month for some details:

Porgs are native to Ahch-To, and can be found dwelling along the cliffs of the island where Luke and Rey are. In many ways, they’re the Star Wars version of puffins. They build nests. They can fly. Their babies are called porglets. Given how rarely their island has visitors, their curiosity outweighs any skittishness they may have.

As for those hesitant to get on board with porgs due to their merchandising appeal? Sure porgs are basically like printing cash, but Star Wars has never been a paragon of merchandising virtue. And just because the cuddly murderbears of Endor are overexposed doesn’t mean porgs will follow that path. They could be the next Loth-cat instead.