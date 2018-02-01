The ‘Star Wars’ Prequels Were A Bigger Influence On ‘The Last Jedi’ Than You Might Think

#Star Wars
02.01.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

LUCASFILM

The Star Wars prequels still might not be considered “cool,” but they’re now held in higher regard than they were before The Force Awakens came out, if only because the animosity towards them seems further away and, more importantly, we have good Star Wars movies again. (Except for Attack of the Clones — that one’s forever not great, Bob.)

They were also an inspiration to Rian Johnson while he was writing The Last Jedi. At a recent IMAX Q&A event, he told the audience, “I watched the prequels a lot actually, and that goes for the writing and while we were in prep. I think partially because the original trilogy was the ones that I know by heart, shot for shot. The prequels, I knew them really well but I saw them less so I kind of wanted to steep myself in that visual language a lot more before I got into it.”

Johnson continued, “The notion of finding echoes, not just in the original trilogy but also in the prequel trilogy, felt like just a really rich well to draw from. So I kept the original trilogy and also the prequels just on my iPad that I had with me all the time and at night I would just put it on in a random spot and watch pieces of it.” There was one prequels scene that held particular importance to him.

When a fan asked what Kylo Ren was thinking when he saw the Millennium Falcon fly away after Luke Skywalker’s diversion tactic on Crait, Johnson replied, “I think that’s such a beautiful notion of ‘What does he regret in that moment?’ It’s the same way I think about in Revenge of the Sith, that mask is coming down, that beautiful shot of Anakin’s eyes right before it goes over and you see that glimpse of… Is it fear? Is it regret? What is it? What is going through his mind at that moment? That’s that kind of moment for Ben.”

I know what he was thinking.

LUCASFILM

(Via Comic Book)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSRian JohnsonStar WarsThe Last Jedi

The RX

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 6 hours ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 2 days ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 1 week ago
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 1 week ago
On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 2 weeks ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP